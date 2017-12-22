Firefighters alerted to blaze in bedroom of a Tilton home

A village householder alerted firefighters after a blaze broke out in their bedroom in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Severe fire damage was caused to a boiler in the room but no-one was injured in the incident, on Halstead Rise at Tilton on the Hill.

Crews from Oakham and the city’s Eastern station attended the call-out, at 5.30am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, who said the cause was believed to be an overheated electric boiler element, said: “We got a call from the occupier reporting a fire in a bedroom containing the boiler.

“On arrival, the incident commander confirmed there was burning found around the boiler surround but the fire was out.

“The power to the boiler was isolated by a fire crew and contact was made with the housing association to attend.”