Firefighters alerted to blaze at County Hall HQ

Staff at County Hall were evacuated this morning (Monday) after fire broke out in a generator building close to the main offices.

Two crews of city firefighters and another from Birstall were alerted to the Leicestershire County Council HQ at Glenfield at 8.42am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A generator building was involved in fire.

“Two hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire.”

Employees have now been re-admitted to the main council offices with the blaze now extinguished.

A county council spokesperson said: “There was an incident on site this morning where one of the generators in our grounds caught fire.

“The building was evacuated and the fire brigade attended and extinguished the fire.”