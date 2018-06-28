Firefighter issues warning to arsonists who caused big field fire in Melton

Arsonists who set fire to a field in Melton last night (Wednesday) have been warned they left the town dangerously short of cover while firefighters fought the blaze.

Melton firefighters were alerted to the incident, which ended with the grass in half of a field behind Buttermere Close being destroyed by fire.

Incident commander, Scott Smith, told the Melton Times the fire had been started deliberately and he added: “Whilst we are dealing with unnecessary incidents of this nature, the town has limited fire cover until a standby pump arrives from elsewhere.

“Loughborough station were mobilised to Melton to cover the time we spent at Buttermere Close.”

Firefighter Smith said: “On arrival there was a lot of smoke and a large area of cut grass was involved in fire and travelling through the field.

“I put an assistance message back for a further pump to attend due to the amount of hose we needed to reach the fire, as we couldn’t park very close and also for personnel to get it under control.

“By the time it was under control and stopped, about 50 per cent of the field, which measured 200 metres by 100 metres, was destroyed.”