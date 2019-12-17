Fire crews tackle Frisby barn blaze involving 800 tonnes of straw

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving 800 tonnes of straw in a barn at Frisby this afternoon (Tuesday).

Crews from Melton, Birstall and the city’s Eastern station were deployed to the incident, on Rotherby Lane, along with a water carrier from the Loughborough station.

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We received several calls from 4.26pm to a barn on fire in the Frisby on the Wreake area.

“On arrival, crews requested the water carrier.

“A barn and approximately 800 tonnes of baled straw are involved in fire.”