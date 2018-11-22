Fire crews help 30-year-old horse which is unable to get up at Barkby

Have your say

Firefighters have this morning (Thursday) trying to help a 30-year-old horse which is unable to get up off the ground at Barkby.

A crew from Birstall and a technical rescue team are on the scene at Barkby Lane after being alerted at 10.33am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out to reports of a horse being unable to get up and being stuck in a stable.

“We arrived to find a 30-year-old horse lying down in the stable and unable to get up.

“Crews are awaiting the arrival of a vet prior to taking action.”