Fire crews fight Sproxton barn blaze for nearly nine hours

Firefighters from two counties battled a blaze in a barn at Sproxton for nearly nine hours on Saturday.

Farm animals had to be evacuated from the building, on Skillington Road, as the blaze destroyed hay bales and cause serious heat and smoke damage to the roof.

Two fire crews and a water carrier were deployed by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service along with additional crews from the Lincolnshire brigade at 2.44pm.

Fire investigators believe the blaze, which was finally put out at 11.11pm, was caused accidentally due to an electrical fault.

A spokersperson for the Leicestershire brigade said: “We were called to a barn involved in fire which had bales and livestock in it.

“Crews used 20,000 litres of on-site water and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, bales were dragged out and farm machinery was used to assist in removing then.”

The fire service said chemicals were also removed from nearby outbuildings as they fought the fire in the barn, which measured approximately 50m by 50m.