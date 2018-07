Firefighters have this morning (Tuesday) dealt with a fire at the rear of a house in Syston.

Two sheds, fencing and trees were ablaze in the garden of the property, in Oxford Street, when crews from Birstall and the city’s Eastern and Western stations were alerted at 8.15am.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it used two hosereel jets and a main jet to extinguish the flames.