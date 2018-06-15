Fire crews battle blazing shed at house in Melton

Have your say

Firefighters were alerted after a shed caught fire at a house in Melton in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Two crews from the town station battled the blaze, which started at 1.18am in King’s Road, for more than an hour.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was started by accident because of a carelessly discarded cigarette.

A spokesperson said: “We received several calls to a shed fire in Melton.

“The shed was destroyed and there was fire and heat damage to windows and the roof line of two semi-detached houses.”