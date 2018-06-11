Fire crews battle blaze in Long Clawson industrial building

Have your say

Firefighters have been tackling a fire in an industrial building in Long Clawson this morning (Monday).

Crews from Melton, Birstall and West Bridgford, plus a command support team from Shepshed, were called to the incident, in Hickling Lane, at 3.43am.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called after smoke was seen issuing from a building.

“Two appliances were initially sent and on arrival it was discovered the building was well alight.

“A further two appliances were requested to attend to assist.

“It involved a single storey industrial building and crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one main jet.”