Fire crew tackles garage fire in Melton

Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Melton after a bonfire spread to nearby buildings.

They were called to a blaze in a detached garage in Ankle Hill, Melton at 11.23am this morning (March 23).

A fire crew from Melton at the scene of a garage blaze i Ankle Hill, Melton. Picture: Tim Williams

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that a crew from Melton fire station used two sets of breathing apparautus and an extended hose reel to control the blaze after an ‘out of control bonfire’spread to the nearby garage.

Damage was confined to the window of the garage and a spokesman said the cause was ‘believed to be deliberate’.