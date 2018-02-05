Fire crew alerted after blaze reported at house at Gaddesby

Have your say

Firefighters battled a blaze at a house at Gaddesby last night (Sunday).

A crew from Birstall attended the incident, at a property in Park Hill, at 7.12pm.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said there was damage to the roof and floor of the home and the cause was believed to have been ‘accidental’.

A spokesperson said: “A call was received to a chimney fire at the property.

“Crews confirmed one bedroom was heavily smoke-logged and an investigation was in progress.

“Fire located between the floor joists and crew members were involved in cutting away and damping down in progress.”

A positive pressure ventilation fan a hose reel jet were used to combat the fire.