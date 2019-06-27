Festival-goers to visit historic sites across Melton borough

History lovers will be visiting Burrough on the Hill, Burton Lazars, Nether Broughton and Melton next month as part of the popular Leicestershire and Rutland Festival of Archaeology.

More than 100 events are planned across both counties, including guided walks, tours of excavation sites and lectures, starting on Saturday with an open day and festival launch at Bradgate Park in Leicester.

The local events kick off with a talk at Melton Carnegie Museum on Wednesday July 17, at 7.30pm, about the findings from a dig at Burrough on the Hill.

Two days later, at 2pm, there will be a walk over the earthworks of the ancient Burton Lazars Leper Hospital, the English base of the Knights of St Lazarus, the leper Knights.

On Monday July 22, at 2pm, another guided walk will take place around the ramparts of one of the county’s finest Iron Age hillforts at Burrough on the Hill, with a presentation of recent discoveries on the site.

And on Wednesday July 24, at 2pm, visitors are invited to join a walk around Nether Broughton to find out interesting facts about the village and learn about the possible archaeology of one of the fields there.

Festival co-ordinator, Peter Liddle, said: “When the festival started it was a single week, but over time we have had to expand it to a month to fit in all the events run by local groups.

“The Festival has something for everyone with guided walks, talks, displays, exhibitions and events for families.”

The programme of activities covers all aspects of local archaeology from pre-history to the industrial revolution.

Outside the borough there will be regular sessions, such as the Richard III tour at Leicester Cathedral and guided walks of the Bosworth battlefield.

Leaflets are widely available and anyone interested can also go online at leicsfieldworkers.co.uk/festival-of-archaeology to see the full list of events.

Details on the Melton borough activities:

Wednesday July 17, 7.30pm, at Melton Carnegie Museum - talk by John Thomas, project manager, University of Leicester Archaeological Services, about the university excavations at Burrough Hill.£4 per person, telephone 0116 305 3860; www.leic.gov.uk/meltonmuseum

Friday July 19, 2pm, at Burton Lazars - meet village hall car park and join Peter Liddle for tour of leper hospital earthworks.Adults £4, children FREE. No booking required.

Monday July 22, 2pm, Burrough on the Hill Country Park - join Peter Liddle for a walk around the ramparts of Iron Age hillfort. Adults £4; children FREE. Car parking £2.50. No booking required. Go to www.leicscountryparks.org.uk/burrough-hill-country-park for details.

Wednesday July 24, 2pm, Nether Broughton, meet in car park of Anchor Inn pub to walk village trail. £4 per person to include refreshments in village hall afterwards where there will also be a small display about the village in World War One. Call Ann on 01664 823296 to book a place.