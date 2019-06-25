Female casualty assessed after car ends up in ditch on Shoby Bends

Have your say

A female casualty was assessed by paramedics this lunchtime (Tuesday) after the car she was travelling ended up in a ditch on the Shoby Bends, near Melton.

Two crews of firefighters attended the scene, at 12.04pm, with a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a road traffic collision involving a car going into a ditch.

“No-one was trapped but a female casualty was assessed by the ambulance service and the fire service made the vehicle safe.”