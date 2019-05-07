Feast of food and fun launches in MELTon

Great food and music was on offer at the first of five MELT Street Kitchen festivals in Melton on Friday.

Despite freezing cold weather people still enjoyed great eats and beats in the Market Place from noon until late.

Melton's first MELT street eats and beats day PHOTO: Tim Williams

Lauren Harfield at MELT said: “Everyone came to dance in the rain and lots of businesses came out to support us.

“The street food on offer was of top quality and we had a variety of upbeat musical entertainers who will keep changing each time we visit Melton.

“As well as providing a space for well-established traders we offer rising stars a chance to promote their food too.”

The event, co-organised by the Melton BID, aims to bring people together who have a passion for food and community. It will be repeated on the first Friday of each month for the next four months.

Toasties and vegan pizza and pies on offer PHOTO: Tim Williams

Delicious food and drink on offer on this occassion included halloumi fries, hog and lamb roast, cinnamon dusted churros and coffee, vegan, Asian, gin, craft beer, wine and cocktails decorated with macaroons.

Shelagh Core, BID manager, said “The BID is excited to have teamed up the MELT Street Kitchen to deliver an exciting series of street kitchen food festivals over the summer. The festivals will offer a fantastic opportunity to showcase local producers and businesses and offer an event for all age groups. MELT’s first event on Friday was a great success, providing an excellent choice of food and drink, great entertainment and a fantastic atmosphere in the town centre throughout the day and evening. We can’t wait until the next June event.”

Lauren added: “We aim our events at all ages, families and friends. MELT Street Kitchen delivers experiences to ignite all the senes.”

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/MELTstreetkitchen

Lauren Harfield and Siobhan Lane running the bar PHOTO: Tim Williams

Jon Oakes at work in the Feast and Furious kitchen PHOTO: Tim Williams

Spicy Indian street food specials from Phata Phat PHOTO: Tim Williams