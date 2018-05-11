Family-friendly comic convention for Star Wars, sci-fi and tech geeks coming to Melton

The town is about to be transformed into a galaxy far far away on Saturday, June 9, as brand new event Melton Mowbray Super Con beams into Pera Business Park.

Joined by the East Midlands Garrison with their fantastic Star Wars costumers, and Star Warz For Hire’s amazing Star Wars display scenes, con-goers will feel as though they’re truly immersed in George Lucas’ sci-fi spectacular series.

Star Wars' R2-D2 and other droids on display PHOTO: Supplied

There’s even a brilliant lightsaber training class so you can harness the force and learn to fight like a true Jedi knight.

Headlining the stage show entertainment is Lez Hammersley the acclaimed comedy hypnotist, and for Trekkies among you there is a Klingon language workshop.

Richard Renolds the amazing close-up magician will wow young and old alike with his astonishing tricks.

If you like animals you’ll be delighted by the petting zoo which includes an owl, a prairie dog, snakes, a raccoon dog, and other critters.

Computer gamers in the zone PHOTO: Supplied

Or, perhaps you fancy having a go at flying a parrot, which you can try thanks to Inca and Zeus the beautiful macaws and their pirate handlers.

Transformers costume character and car, cosplay competitions with great prizes, PS4 and VR gaming, Batman tumbler vehicle, target practice, a giant Mr Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, and face painting are among other attractions of the day.

This is definitely a family-friendly event you won’t want to miss!

Acclaimed authors as well as geeky trader tables will also be present so you can be sure to pick up a souvenir of your day out.

Melton Mowbray Super Con is being put together by Savage Beast Events. It runs from 11am to 4pm (10am early bird). Admission is £6 for adults, £4 for children under 12 and free for children under five.

To find out more or buy tickets visit www.savagebeastonline.co.uk/meltonmowbray