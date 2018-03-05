Family and friends of Leah Reek raise more than £5,000 for charity in her memory in just two days

Family members and friends of Asfordby teenager Leah Reek who was killed in the horrifying explosion in Leicester have raised more than £5,000 in her memory for charity in just two days.

Leah’s mum, Joanne, and sister, Molly, are among those who have pledged to take part in a 10K walk next month in aid of the LOROS hospice, where the 18-year-old did voluntary work.

Leah was one of five people killed in the blast just over a week ago which reduced a two-storey flat and the mini supermarket below it to rubble.

A message on the online fundraising page set up be her family and friends movingly reads: “On Sunday 25th February 2018, our beautiful daughter, sister and grandaughter Leah Beth Reek was cruelly taken from us in the Leicester explosions on Hinckley Road, along with her boyfriend Shane, his mum Mary and his brother Sean.

“Leah was a beautiful person inside and out, who’s smile truly lit up any room that she walked in.

“She was so caring, and regularly volunteered at LOROS helping those less foruntate than her.

“She was enjoying her studies at Loughborough College and had recieved an unconditional offer to study nursing at De Montfort University in Leicester.

“Our hearts are forever broken from losing our beautiful baby girl in such a tragic way and we will miss her every day for the rest of her lives.

“In memory of Leah, we will be taking part in the LOROS Twilight 10km walk on Saturday 14th April 2018.

“Any donations, however big or small, would be so gratefully received for a charity so close to her heart.

“Sleep peacefully Leah Loo, we love you forever and always.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/companyteams/leahslegacy to sponsor Leah’s family and friends in the LOROS 10km Twilight Walk.

Three men are due to appear before Leicester Magistrates today (Monday) to face five counts of manslaughter and causing arson with intent to endanger life.

Three other men are still being questioned by detectives in connection with the explosion.

Leicestershire Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward who saw anyone near the mini supermarket at the time of the blast, at 7pm.

Detective Inspector Michelle Keen said: “Our enquiries have established that there were a number of people in the area of the supermarket in the hour leading up to, and in the minutes after, the explosion.

“I want to hear from anyone who was near the supermarket at the time and who, thinking back, remembers seeing something that they thought may have been suspicious.

“It’s vital that we speak to anyone who may have information about any people they saw coming and going into the supermarket in Hinckley Road in the hours leading up to the explosion.

“Was there anyone in acting strangely or in a suspicious manner? Did you see any vehicles parked up, or being driving in a strange manner in the area around the supermarket?

“What you saw may have seemed innocent and innocuous. But no matter how small the detail, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed, we need to speak to you. The information you have may be critical in this enquiry.

“People lost their lives in the most horrific way on Sunday. We owe it to them to understand the cause of that explosion.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 443 of March 1.