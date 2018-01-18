Fallen trees block roads in the Melton area following night of strong winds

Work is ongoing to clear fallen trees across the Melton area after last night’s (Wednesday’s) high winds.

Trees fell across Welby Lane at Asfordby Valley and on Six Hills Lane, between Grimston and Wartnaby.

Another tree came down on the Melton Road at Thurmaston to cause difficulties for motorists travelling through the village.

These and a range of other incidents across the county are being dealt with by Leicestershire County Council’s highways teams.

They were on standby to keep the roads moving after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind across the county overnight and through to 9am this morning.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “Our forestry teams are very busy dealing with the aftermath of last night’s high winds, clearing roads and footpaths where trees and branches have fallen.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and resources are being deployed throughout the county.

“However, we would urge motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care.”

The county council is also encouraging residents to check for any unusual changes in their trees over the past days and weeks.

Residents should check for any cracks in the tree which were not there a day or so ago, any cracks or humps in the soil which have appeared overnight and hanging branches in trees which could potentially fall.

People can report fallen trees or road issues by calling the council on 0116 305 0001.

Did your property suffer damage in last night’s high winds in the Melton area or did you come across damage caused by the weather? Email details to nick.rennie@jpress.co.uk with any photos you may have taken.