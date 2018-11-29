Fallen tree blocks road near Melton as Storm Diana rages

Have your say

A fallen tree blocked a road near Melton today (Thursday) as Storm Diana continues to blow through the borough.

A highways team from Leicestershire County Council was deployed to Wyfordby Lane, at Freeby, to clear the debris as the area was battered by strong winds and heavy rain.

The authority’s crews were on standby to keep the roads moving and have been called out 14 times to remove trees blocking roads, including Broad Street at Syston.

They’ve also been to Loughborough, Harborough, Hinckley and Measham.

Councillor Blake Pain, lead member for environment and transport, said: “Our forestry teams are very busy dealing with the aftermath of Storm Diana, clearing roads and footpaths where trees and branches have fallen.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and resources will be available if needed. However, we would urge motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care.”

County Hall is encouraging residents to check for any unusual changes in their trees over the past days and weeks.

They should check if there are any cracks in the tree or cracks or humps in the soil which were not there a day or so ago.

Other checks should be made for any hanging branches in the tree which are likely to fall.

Residents can report fallen trees or road issues by calling the council on 0116 3050001.

Have you witnessed any damage caused by today’s storm in the Melton borough.

Email nick.rennie@jpimedia.co.uk with any details and photos please.