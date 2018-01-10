Faeries have a ball in Melton for charities

A magical evening ball where people dressed as mystical and mythical creatures attend from far and wide has raised £360 for two charities.

Melton’s Enchanted Faery Ball at the Market Tavern included live music, a faery market, a photo booth, stilt walkers and giant unicorns.

Entertainers with one of the giant unicorns PHOTO: Supplied

Proceeds from the event were split between Help For Heroes and Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary at Long Clawson.

One of the organisers, Roma Frisby, said: “We were in awe of the fantastic outfits the guests wore to the event, the imagination was truly magical.

“Matt Bloomfield opened the evening, followed by Loscoe State Opera with their original song. After this, the superb belly dance group wowed everyone and the dhol drummer did a fantastic performance, which had people on their feet.

“Keiran Sutcliffe who is a professional tenor and one of the semi-finalists from Britain’s Got Talent sang hits from The Phantom of the Opera and Jekyl and Hyde, before the foot stomping and stick shaking Shamus O’Blivion and the Megadeath Morris Men played out the evening.”

Guests in magical fancy dress PHOTO: Supplied

The Enchanted Faery Ball first started in 2008 and was the brainchild of Lesley Morgan. The main emphasis of the event is for everyone to have a great time whilst raising money for charities.

The organisers wish to thank guests and volunteers for attending, and Norman and Russel from Abstract Audio for their sound engineering and light expertise at this year’s function.

This year’s event will be the 10th anniversary. It will be held on Saturday, November 3, from 7.30pm, as part of the Samhai and Halloween celebrations.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children 5-15 years. They’re available from Icon Music in Melton or at www.enchantedfaeryball.co.uk