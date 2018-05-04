Experienced Melton Girl Guides receive long service awards

Two respected Melton Girlguiding members have been awarded long service awards for many years of hard work and dedication.

Both Carolyn Little, a member of the Melton and Leicestershire Trefoil Guild, and Sharon Caldwell-Jones, assistant leader at the 4th Melton Brownies, received their accolades at the Leicestershire Annual Review for Guiding by county president Bridget Towle.

Carolyn was given her award for 50 years service. She became chairman of Melton Trefoil Guild for several years also holding the post of county secretary for five years, followed by county chairman for five and a half years. She is now county treasurer. Carolyn is also the starter pack coordinator for Midlands Region Trefoil Guild.

Sharon was given her award for 30 years service. She has been involved in Guiding as a Brownie leader in this country and abroad. Sharon is now an assistant leader at 4th Melton Brownies. Many Brownie Pack Holidays have been led by her and she has also been involved in international camps.