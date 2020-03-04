Exciting play park to open in Melton in the summer

Youngsters are to get an exciting new ‘destination play park’ in Melton this summer after £100,000 funding was confirmed for it this week.

A wide range of equipmnent is to be installed on The Queen Elizabeth II Field Play Close to create a facility which it is hoped will also attract families to visit the town from further afield.

The scheme is likely to open in early July after FCC Communities Foundation - a not-for-profit business which awards money for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund - said it would be allocating a grant.

The project follows a campaign by parents in the town calling for better play equipment to be provided for youngsters with many saying they go elsewhere, as far afield as Kettering, because the existing facilities are outdated, ageing and not attractive for children to use.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which owns and maintains the park, has been collaborating on the destination play park scheme with Melton BID and Melton Borough Council.

John Southerington, chair of feoffees for the town estate, believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Melton Mowbray.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our play provision improvements taking shape over the next six months.”

Some of the existing play equipment in the park dates back to the early 19th century.

Among the features in the new play park will be multiplay unit which can be used by up to 42 children at once, including those with disabilities, and will involve features such as a speed slide, spinning gyro and turbo slide.

Mr Southerington thanked the FCC Communities Foundation for the grant and said he was hopeful the play park would be ready to use by the start of July, just in time for the schools closing for the summer holidays.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Community Foundations local grant manager says: “We are delighted to be supporting Melton Mowbray Town Estate to help bring this project to fruition, this is a fantastic facility for local people and we look forward to work starting soon.”

FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities.