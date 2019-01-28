Escaped wallaby prompts unusual alert in Wymondham

There was an unusual alert sent out in Wymondham at the weekend urging people to be on the lookout for an escaped wallaby.

Four-year-old Wally sneaked out on Thursday from the colony he lives with in the village but was enticed back home on Sunday morning after police officers joined the search.

Part of Vernon Moore's wallaby colony at Wymondham EMN-190128-171611001

He is part of a private collection of half a dozen wallabies owned by local estate agent Vernon Moore, who also keeps monkeys and camels.

Vernon told the Melton Times: “Wally got out while we were putting the bins out.

“He was probably out looking for a mate outside the colony but he is back home safe now.

“Apparently the police were out looking for him, which is a bit over the top because he’s not dangerous.

“Someone must have called them out but he’s only a bit bigger than a labrador and you wouldn’t call the police if your cat had gone missing.”

Vernon has had his menagerie of animals for more than a decade now and he has a real affection for his wallabies.

The marsupials originated in Australia and Guinea and are much smaller than a kangaroo, which they are sometimes confused with.

He said: “Wallabies are quite intelligent animals and they keep the grass shorter than a lawn mower would.”

Oakham-based police officer Pc Joe Lloyd amused his social media followers with posts about the wallaby search.

He Tweeted: “I’ve been to some strange jobs in my time but a loose wallaby in a local village.”