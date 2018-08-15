Volunteers sought for community litter picks across Melton

If you are fed up with the build-up of litter in the area where you live in Melton would you be prepared to join a community litter pick to deal with it?

Residents’ group Melton Matters wants to set up regular purges of badly littered sites in the town and is seeking volunteers to take part.

Those who get involved will be asked just to give up a couple of hours of their time on occasional weekends.

Group member Chris Fisher said the idea came about because Melton Council doesn’t always have the resources to litter pick across the town.

He said: “I’m trying to find out if there are any specific areas that members of the public use regularly but often find them to be covered in litter, and would like to volunteer a couple of hours of their time alongside the Melton Matters team

“I am willing to spare my time to help clean up a local play area or public area which will benefit everyone and I’m hoping others will too.

“The plan is do it on an ad hoc basis, depending on the response from the public of course, and I would like it to be during a weekend just for a couple of hours so people who work full-time, like myself, can take part and also so it doesn’t take up all of their valuable free time.”

To suggest an area of Melton which would benefit from a litter pick and to register an interest in taking part in the clean-up, email meltonmatters@gmail.com or call 07948 998394.

- Melton Matters has recently appointed Libby Bennett to the team - she will be supporting children and adults with special educational needs (SEN).

If you or your family could benefit from talking to Libby, you are invited to email or call using the information supplied above.