Volunteers needed for Sandy Lane community litter pick tomorrow

Volunteers are sought for the latest community litter pick in Melton which takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

An army of local people turned out last month to clean up the Leicester Road area of town and tomorrow’s exercise will focus on Sandy Lane and surrounding streets.

Anyone interested in taking part in the initiative, between 2pm and 4pm, is asked to meet up beforehand at the corner of Sandy Lane and Tennis Avenue.

Proper litter picking equipment will be provided on the day.

Chris Fisher, who is organising the campaign for community group Melton Matters, said: “We look forward to seeing as many people as possible for any length of time they can spare.”