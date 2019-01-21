Views of Charnwood residents sought over conservation area plans

Residents’ views are being sought over plans to alter the boundaries of conservation areas at Queniborough and Barkby.

Charnwood Borough Council has launched a consultation into the plans which would affect future planning applications and developments.

Conservation areas are created by the council and mean that an area’s character or appearance is of special architectural or historical interest and has been chosen to be preserved or enhanced.

Properties within a conservation area are subject to stricter planning regulations and any changes to buildings will have to be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area.

Councillor Eric Vardy, lead member for planning, said: “Conservation areas help to protect and enhance the heritage in our villages.

“They also help to inform future developments within these areas.

“Over time the built landscape in the borough continues to change and we need to review conservation areas to ensure they are still fit for purpose.

“I would encourage people living in these areas to have a look at the proposals and let us know your views.”

Go online at www.charnwood.gov.uk/cbr to comment and see more details about the proposals.

The council is holding a number of public meetings and writing to property owners who will be affected to seek views.

Some properties will be added to the conservation areas while some will be removed.

The consultation into the review, which must be held every few years to reflect changes to the townscape, runs until February 11.