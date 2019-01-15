The man targeting Melton’s dog foulers and fly-tippers

People who fly-tip, drop litter or allow their dog to foul paths and streets across the Melton borough should beware.

That’s because a new environmental enforcement officer is now on patrol and gathering evidence against those who do it with the option of serving them with fixed penalty notices.

Melton Council appointed David Walker to the post in a bid to clampdown on perennial issues which blight the lives of residents in the town and the villages.

It follows the appointment last year of three neighbourhood support officers tasked with addressing the concerns and problems of people who live in the borough.

As well as proactive enforcement, David will develop preventative measures and campaigns to support positive behaviour change, such as anti-littering initiatives.

He will also be exploring the feasibility of implementing Public Spaces Protection Orders to ensure the borough remains clean and tidy and a desirable place to live, work and visit.

David, who will be liaising with community action group, Melton Matters, said: “Melton borough is a beautiful part of the world and it’s imperative that we all do our bit to keep it that way, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“For example, in certain parts of Melton a small number of dog walkers have picked up their dog mess but then have littered the bag by attaching it onto a tree, leaving it on the pavement or even dumping it in people’s gardens.

“This demonstrates a complete lack of consideration for other residents and if anyone is caught doing this they may be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100.”

The appointment of the council’s first environmental enforcement officer follows a committment by the authority to deal with dog fouling and address complaints about fly-tipping at particular hotspots around the borough.

Councillor Mal Sheldon, chair of the council’s Place Committee said: “Finding resources in in these financially constrained times was not easy, but the council recognises the importance of a high quality, clean, environment and has prioritised this area of work.

“By working with partners such as Melton Matters, we hope to see real improvements as a result of education and enforcement which will not only help maintain a clean and attractive environment but should also reduce the number of times the council clears up the mess left behind by irresponsible people.”

To contact David or other members of the council’s environmental health team, email environmentalhealth@melton.gov.uk or call 01664 502502.