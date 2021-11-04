New plans to convert Melton toilet block into flats

The redundant Park Lane public toilets in Melton where two new homes could soon be built if planning approval is given EMN-210411-123510001

Melton Borough Council, which owns the loos and the land on Park Lane, is seeking planning permission for the development from its own planners.

The sale of the toilets, which are close to Play Close park, was approved by councillors five years ago and a subsequent planning permission to knock them down and build two two-bed flats has now elapsed.

The council needs to secure a fresh planning consent in order to go ahead with the scheme.

Plans to go before next week’s planning committee reveal the properties would each have ground floor open plan living areas and two double bedrooms.

One of the apartments would have use of a small external courtyard while the others would have windows facing the street – each property is designed to have a hallway and accessible ground floor toilet.

A report to go before the comittee states: “The proposal would consist of the removal of the existing public toilet building and replacement with a single two storey building that would accommodate two independent residential units.”

It adds: “The proposal allows for limited private amenity space for the new occupiers of the site, however given the town centre location and close proximity to recreational open space this is considered acceptable in this instance.