Melton Mowbray’s waste and recycling site will close from next week for up to a month.

Residents are advised that the Lake Terrace site will not be available from Monday January 13 to enable important renovation work to be carried out.

The staff building, which contains an office, kitchen facilities and toilets, needs to be demolished and replaced on health and safety grounds as it is no longer up to the required standard.

The layout of the waste site means that the works cannot take place while the facility is open to the public, so it needs to close to ensure the safety of site users and building contractors.

Waste permits which are valid for Melton Mowbray RHWS will be accepted at any other open RHWS in the county during the period of closure.

Councillor Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for environment and the green agenda, said: “We appreciate that this will cause some inconvenience to people who use the Recycling and Household Waste site at Melton Mowbray and apologise for the disruption, but the works are essential to replace a building which is no longer fit for purpose.

“We have chosen to carry out these improvement works in January as it is a quieter period for the waste sites, outside of the busy spring and summer season.

“Alternative waste sites and their opening times are available on our website and I would encourage everyone planning to travel to one of our sites to check before they set out.”

Click HERE to see alternative waste sites in Leicestershire, including one at Bottesford.