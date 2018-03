Have your say

The scheduled big clean-up in Melton tomorrow (Friday) has been postponed because of the continuing heavy snow.

An army of volunteers, including councillors, police officers, business people and residents, were due to meet at the town’s Fairmead Children’s Centre at 10am.

Melton Council had organised the event to coincide with the nationwide Great British Spring Clean but it will now be held on Friday March 16, weather permitting.