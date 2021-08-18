Concerns over plans to convert community asset into a bungalow

Somerby Methodist Chapel, which could be converted into a three-bedroom house if planning approval is given EMN-210818-075658001

Planning committee members will be recommended to permit the scheme involving the old methodist church building, on High Street, which was sold two years ago and has been vacant ever since.

It was originally built as a Sunday school extension to the church but was used by a number of community groups, including Friends of the 10th, Somerby Computer Club, a yoga and pilates group and Somerby Horticultural Club.

The developer has agreed to pay £10,000 towards improvements to Somerby Memorial Hall to enable it to have the capacity to take in the displaced groups.

The parish hub has objected to the change of use of the former methodist church building, insisting it remained a valuable community venue and citing concerns that planning permission would threaten the futures of other resources in the borough currently protected by ACVs.

Seventeen further letters of objection have been received by the council, many of them pointing out the concerns over the ACV being ignored if approval was granted and there being no alternative venue for local groups to meet.

However, there have also been eight letters supporting the proposals, praising the quality of the planned conversion and the need to improve the appearance of the vacant site.

One of the letters was from a village hall trustee, who said the memorial hall would be able to accommodate the groups which formerly used the methodist church.

A report to go before the committee says the developer’s financial offer to help enhance facilities at the memorial hall was acceptable and that it was important to secure the future of the building rather than allow the site to delapidate further.

It states: “Should the application for a change of use be refused, it is likely that Somerby Methodist Chapel will remain empty; its condition thereby continuing to degrade.

“It has been approaching two years since the building was sold, which is considered sufficient time to allow a community group to come forwards with a viable proposal.”

The methodist building, which was built with funds entirely raised by the community on land that was gifted by a local landowner, had been in continuous use as a meeting place since 1958.