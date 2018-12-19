Christmas changes to Melton bin collections

Have your say

Melton borough residents have been advised that bin collection days will change over the festive period.

The normal Monday collection next week (Christmas Eve) will take place two days earlier, on Saturday.

The Tuesday collection (Christmas Day) will be the day before instead, on Monday.

The normal Wednesday collection (Boxing Day) will happen the day after, on Thursday.

The New Year’s Day collection - Tuesdays on the rota - will be made on January 2.

Go online at www.melton.gov.uk/info/200084/bins_recycling_and_rubbish for the full list of changes.