Cafe reopens for visitors to Melton Country Park

Visitors to Melton Country Park can once more use the cafe after it was reopened by new operators.

The facility closed last month when Melton Learning Hub pulled out to focus its resources at its Burton Road base in the town.

But the cafe is now being run by volunteers from Melton Space, a non-profit organisation made up of mainly retired people who make and fix items and share ideas and skills.

Leaflets in the cafe say: “Melton Space has just got a six-month licence to use the country park visitor centre.

“We will be opening the cafe as much as possible, depending on numbers of volunteers and we want to make it a community resource and equip it for a broad range of activities.”

The learning hub ran the cafe for seven years and Melton Council, which manages the visitor centre, has been seeking a new operator for the cafe while keeping the public toilets open to the public.