All waste tips in Melton borough currently closed

Lake Terrace household waste and recycling site in Melton EMN-210816-103707001

Leicestershire County Council say the town’s Lake Terrace tip is closed again today after not being available at the weekend.

We reported earlier today that the Bottesford waste site is temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus.

Somerby tip is also closed until the end of the month due to pre-planned improvement works being carried out.

In relation to the Lake Terrace closure, the county council said today: “Our Melton Recycling and Household Waste site has been extremely busy today and has had to close for the time being due to being at capacity.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience.