All waste tips in Melton borough currently closed
There are currently no available waste and recycling sites open to residents in the Melton borough.
Leicestershire County Council say the town’s Lake Terrace tip is closed again today after not being available at the weekend.
We reported earlier today that the Bottesford waste site is temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus.
Somerby tip is also closed until the end of the month due to pre-planned improvement works being carried out.
In relation to the Lake Terrace closure, the county council said today: “Our Melton Recycling and Household Waste site has been extremely busy today and has had to close for the time being due to being at capacity.
“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience.
“Anyone wishing to visit should head to Loughborough or Mountsorrel sites instead. Apologies to all.”