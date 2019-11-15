Entries sought for Melton Christmas wreath festival

Entries are being sought for a Melton church’s second Christmas Wreath Festival.

Last year the Catholic Church of St John’s, on Thorpe End, ran its first such event as part of the town’s Victorian weekend.

And it was such a success it will be held again, with wreaths going on display in the church from Friday, November 29, to Sunday, December 1.

Prizes will be up for grabs in four categories - under 11s; 11 to 16 years; adult; and businesses/groups.

Organisers would like more entries from local businesses this year as they say their wreaths can act as great promotional symbols.

Frances Levett, one of the organisers, said: “We had 100 wreaths in the church last year, some of them very ingenious, but we really need more, especially from businesses and groups.

“Wreaths can be made out of anything, and anyone from the youngest to the oldest can join in, even if it’s just on a paper plate.

“Last year saw wreaths of bottle tops, corks, clothes pegs, pipe cleaners, a vinyl record, and even a sculpture in nail varnish.”

Entries cost £2 for adults and businesses and £1 for children. Wreaths can be taken to St John’s between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, November 23, or call 07790 631635 for a different drop-off time.

On the Friday of the festival, children from St Francis School will sing carols in the church and on the Saturday there will be drop-in string concerts at noon and 2pm.