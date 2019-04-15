Emma and Anne help raise £90,000 in LOROS hospice fundraising walk

Scalford woman Emma Agnew, who hosted this year’s Twilight Walk, has vowed to do it again next year after helping raise more than £90,000 for the LOROS hospice.

It was a record-breaking year for the popular annual event with 2,700 people covering 10km along the streets of Leicester, starting and finishing at the King Power Stadium football groun.

Emma Agnew (right) and BBC colleague Anne Davies celebrate taking part in the 2019 Twilight Walk in aid of the LOROS hospice EMN-190415-123619001

It was a colourful sight as the ‘Under the Sea’ theme resulted in a multitude of jellyfish, sharks, fish, scuba divers and mermaids taking part and eager to support the Leicestershire hospice which cares for the terminally ill and their families.

Among them was Emma, who recently got the ‘all-clear’ after developing breast cancer and her BBC East Midlands television colleague and friend, Anne Davies, who is also a patron of the hospice.

“The Twilight Walk was all about friends and family coming together for one cause and me and Anne were just two best friends reflecting that on stage, walking together and having a laugh,” said Emma, whose dad, Chris Norris died at the Hospice more than 10 years ago.

“As soon as we crossed the finish line, the first thing we said was ‘we’re doing this again next year’.”

Emma, the wife of BBC radio Test Match Special cricket commentator, Jonathan, says that this time last year, the thought of walking 10km seemed like an impossible dream.

She said: “Somebody said to me before the event, you won’t feel like it’s 10km and they were right, it really didn’t.

“Anne and I were nattering the whole way round and we were talking to other people who were taking part, even though we’d never met them before.

“It was just the best way to spend a Saturday night, I couldn’t think of a better way.”

The participants included family members and friends of Asfordby teenager, Leah Reek, who was tragically killed in an explosion in Leicester in February 2018 and who was a volunteer at the LOROS hospice.

With 146 volunteers supporting the event, the Twilight Walkers were joined by dancers from Arabesque Dance School, local singer Kade Smith and stilt walkers to get them warmed up ahead.

Samba band, Sambando, and Dohl Drummers were both along the route providing entertainment for the walkers, with a team from Knightsbridge Estate Agent giving that extra energy boost to those taking part by handing out chocolate.

“The volunteers were amazing too, not just those who took part,” added Emma.

“We were dancing with them and they were cheering us all along on the way.”

In an attempt to go greener, this year’s event saw the balloon release replaced with a bubble release, which gave participants the chance to remember their loved ones.

Fundraising co-ordinator, Abi Jarrom, who organised the event said: “It really was an amazing night, with a fantastic atmosphere.

“We are so grateful to all of those who volunteered and helped make the event success, as well as the thousands who walked.

“We can’t wait to see you again next year, for our tenth Twilight Walk.”

Sign up to the hospice’s e-news by visiting loros.co.uk/signup for details on next year’s extra special 10th anniversary Twilight Walk, including information on what the fancy dress theme will be.