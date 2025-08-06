Hospice closes temporarily after fire in the kitchen

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:44 BST
The outside of the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice after fire broke outplaceholder image
The outside of the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice after fire broke out
A fire has today (Wednesday) caused Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, to be closed temporarily to guests.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the hospice, off Canal Lane, this morning, and crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene.

Fortunately, no-one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries to anyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Dove Cottage said: “We can report that this morning, at approximately 8.15am, a member of our staff arrived at the hospice to find a small fire burning on the outside of the kitchen area.

The fire-damaged kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospiceplaceholder image
The fire-damaged kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

"There was no one inside the building and the fire service arrived promptly to contain the incident and ensure that the building was safe to enter.

“After a short investigation, the fire officers have confirmed that the fire had originated from an extractor unit in the hospice kitchen.

“The hospice closed to guests, staff and volunteers for the time being whilst trained engineers check the building is safe and we prepare for reopening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to reiterate that this was an isolated incident and there were no casualties.”

The fire-damaged extractor fan in the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospiceplaceholder image
The fire-damaged extractor fan in the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

She added: “Our insurers have been notified and will inspect early next week.

“We’d like to thank the fire service for their prompt response and action to ensure that this did not have a more devastating effect.

“Our shops remain open as usual and staff are working from home where possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident follows a high profile police investigation last week at nearby Stathern Lodge.

A 76-year-old man has been charged with causing children to feel unwell at a summer camp after allegedly lacing sweets with sedatives.

Related topics:Stathern

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice