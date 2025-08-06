The outside of the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice after fire broke out

A fire has today (Wednesday) caused Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, to be closed temporarily to guests.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of the hospice, off Canal Lane, this morning, and crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene.

Fortunately, no-one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries to anyone.

A spokeswoman for Dove Cottage said: “We can report that this morning, at approximately 8.15am, a member of our staff arrived at the hospice to find a small fire burning on the outside of the kitchen area.

The fire-damaged kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

"There was no one inside the building and the fire service arrived promptly to contain the incident and ensure that the building was safe to enter.

“After a short investigation, the fire officers have confirmed that the fire had originated from an extractor unit in the hospice kitchen.

“The hospice closed to guests, staff and volunteers for the time being whilst trained engineers check the building is safe and we prepare for reopening.

“We would like to reiterate that this was an isolated incident and there were no casualties.”

The fire-damaged extractor fan in the kitchen at Dove Cottage Day Hospice

She added: “Our insurers have been notified and will inspect early next week.

“We’d like to thank the fire service for their prompt response and action to ensure that this did not have a more devastating effect.

“Our shops remain open as usual and staff are working from home where possible.”

The incident follows a high profile police investigation last week at nearby Stathern Lodge.

A 76-year-old man has been charged with causing children to feel unwell at a summer camp after allegedly lacing sweets with sedatives.