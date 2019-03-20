Eight fire crews battle Saltby blaze through the night

Have your say

Eight crews of firefighters from three county fire services battled with a large blaze at Saltby last night (Tuesday) involving tyres and 1,000 tonnes of straw.

Two fire engines from Melton station were deployed as part of the emergency response near to The Butts an firefighters remain at the scene this morning.

Firefighters tackle a huge stacks blaze involving straw and tyres at Saltby EMN-190320-091000001

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it joined crews from the Lincolnshire and Notinghamshire brigades in fighting the fire.

They worked to create a fire break to prevent blazes in three locations spreading to further neighbouring stacks.

Two stacks of straw and four tonnes of tyres were alight in the incident.

A water carrier from Loughborough station, a command vehicle from Shepshed station and a welfare vehicle from Kibworth station were also deployed to the scene.

The huge stacks blaze at Saltby viewed from Buckminster EMN-190320-090949001

The cause of the blaze has not yet been identified.

More to follow.