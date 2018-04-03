Egg-cellent fun enjoyed over the Easter break in the Melton borough

Have your say

The Easter festivities were in full swing at the weekend across the Melton borough.

On Saturday, at Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern, families had a great time, searching high and low for chocolate as part of an egg-cellent Easter egg hunt.

Hook-a-duck in the rain at Dove Cottage Easter Egg Hunt PHOTO: Supplied

Organiser Georgina Steward said: “It was very successful despite the rain.

“Instead of the weather getting us down we also set up hook-a-duck in the naturally formed puddles.

“Each child received an Easter egg for taking part which were kindly donated by Co-operative Funeralcare.

“The day looks to have raised over £600, so we are very pleased. Thanks to everyone for attending.”

Anna Stasinska and Eve Lyon served up Easter cakes and tea for the visitors to the Mad Hatter's Tea Party PHOTO: Tim Williams

Elsewhere, the Old Brickyard Tea Garden at Scalford hosted a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on Easter Monday, with lots of tea and cake and creative things to see and do.

The event featured a mad hat competition, face painting, sock trees, craft stalls and a charity tombola for Hope Against Cancer.

Organiser Anna Stasinska said: “Our special guest, little white pony Lizzy Sparkles, was transformed into a colourful unicorn and Miss Leicestershire, Hannah Davies, attended to support the Hope Against Cancer charity.

“A huge big thank you to everyone who came. Thank you for braving the rain, you all made a cold, wet day truly warm and magical.

“The tombola raised £58.”