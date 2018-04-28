Wymondham School pupils look round Leicester Cathedral

Open-minded youngsters at Wymondham St Peter’s Primary School have familiarised themselves with a special place of worship.

Year 3 to Year 6 pupils visited Leicester Cathedral to study the theme of ‘salvation.’

On their trip the children participated in a lesson with the cathedral choir master, where they discovered how the choristers warm up their voices before singing. Pupils were also shown the organ and listened to music that is played during services.

Year 5 and 6 studied some of the paintings that formed part of Iain McKillop’s ‘Art for Lent and Easter’ exhibition. They were fortunate enough to meet him and discuss which paintings they liked the best.

Before leaving the children decorated pebbles with religious symbols, which they then added to the cathedral’s Easter Garden.

Wymondham St Peter’s has recently been judged as a ‘Good’ school in all the areas of its recent Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).