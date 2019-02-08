Village school’s pupils love exercising on their new track

Pupils at a village school are getting more healthy exercise as a result of a new all-weather running track being installed.

Teachers, governors and parents gathered with the children at Whissendine CE Primary School yesterday (Thursday) to celebrate the factility being officially opened by England Under 20 international 400m runner, Ben Higgins.

GB athlete Ben Higgins with pupils of Whissendine Primary School as he launched its new Daily Mile track EMN-190802-121729001

After Ben cut the ceremonial ribbon, the entire school, including the adults, took to the track to complete a lap, despite the stormy, wet weather.

It was put in to encourage pupils to get more physical actitivity and develop a culture of emotional wellbeing at the school.

The track has already proved popular, the school says, with children making a beeline for it at break times, lunch breaks and even before school starts.

Each child has set themselves a personal daily challenge, whether it be to run a lap, a mile or just to increase their speed.

Headteacher Sonia Schofield said: “We are thrilled with our Daily Mile Track because of the positive effect it has already had on our children’s participation in physical activity.

“Each child, and adult, have their own personal challenge and are striving to achieve this.”