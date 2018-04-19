Village school’s funding boost

Staff and pupils at a village school are celebrating a funding award of more than £360,000 which will pay for two new classrooms.

It follows news that Waltham CE Primary School was rated again as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

The new funding - part of a £514million investment through the government’s Education and Skills Funding Agency’s Condition Improvement Fund, will allow the Melton Road school to replace an ageing mobile building.

The mobile building has been in place at the school for as long as anyone can remember and headteacher Julie Hopkins said: “Everyone is very excited at the prospect of having two brand new classrooms.

“We will now be working hard to get the new building in place as soon as possible.”

Chair of Governors, Louise Imm, said they had worked hard to win funding for several years, adding: “We are thrilled to finally be able to put a brand new building in place for the children and staff at our school.”

Ofsted inspectors reported that the school has standards of attainment being consistently above national averages and children make good progress.

Parents were complimentary about the school, the report also said.