Teenager wins well-deserved Brooksby Melton College Horticulture Award

A Brooksby Melton College student has been presented with a top award by the Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust.

April Castell, (18), who progressed from Level 2 Horticulture to Level 3 Countryside Management in September, was chosen for the Brooksby Horticulture Award because of the outstanding progress and dedication that she has demonstrated throughout her courses.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust presents this award to a deserving learner each academic year, alongside a cheque worth £100 to go towards books and equipment to aid their studies.

April said: “Honestly, I was completely shocked when I found out that I had won the award.

“It was amazing and my friends and family were so proud of me.

“I have worked so hard over the past couple of years so it’s really nice to have my hard work recognised.

“The money that I received with the award has also been really helpful - I have bought some new overalls, a notebook, a project folder, a travel mug and some new pens.

“I have always loved gardening, and it is something that my grandma and grandad were really passionate about.

“Both of my grandparents died when I was quite young, so studying Horticulture and Countryside Management has helped me to feel closer to them and has given me the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.

“In the future, I am hoping that my qualifications will help me to achieve my dream of owning my own garden centre or becoming a landscape gardener.

“I would recommended the college to family members, and would definitely recommend it to anyone who has a passion for horticulture and wants to get their qualifications in this area.”