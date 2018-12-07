Snow joke as schoolchildren in the Melton borough invited to name county’s brand-new gritters

Primary school pupils in the Melton borough are being encouraged to name three new gritters in time to tackle the winter weather.

Leicestershire County Council is inviting youngsters to submit names that they would like to see emblazoned on the sides of the yellow machinery used to clear roads of ice and snow.

The children with the winning names will get a chance to see ‘their’ gritter complete with its name painted on as part of its livery.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I am delighted with the new arrivals to the fleet. Gritters are a vital part of keeping the county’s roads safe during the winter months.

“I am looking forward to seeing what inventive suggestions pupils can come up with.”

Suggestions can be sent in by individuals, school classes or the whole school. They should include the name they have thought of, together with the name and address of their school, and the class or child’s name if relevant.

Last year, saw 290 names sent in by schoolchildren, but it was Grittersaurus, that caught the judges’ eye.

Meanwhile, the county council is well prepared for the possibility of severe winter weather and has 18,000 tonnes of grit stockpiled ready for use. Whenever icy conditions are forecast, the gritters spread roughly 170 tonnes of the special salt and molasses mix each night, covering around 1,300 miles of highway.

Teachers can enter a name on behalf of a pupil or class by visiting leicestershirecc-self.achieveservice.com/service/Name-the-Gritter-competition.

The deadline for entries is Friday, December 21. The winners will be chosen by a judging panel and will be announced early January.