Schools in the Melton borough pay tribute to fallen heroes of World War One

Have your say

Schools in the Melton borough were dignified and respectful when commemorating the centenary of Armistice Day recently.

Scalford Primary School visited the Melton Mowbray Royal British Legion to deliver homemade cookies for all the Remembrance Day parade helpers.

The children looked at model scenes from wartime, photos and memorial plaques courtesy of Bob Wilson, branch chairman.

Inventive students at MV16 created a stunning poppy installation and made lapel poppies for this year’s Poppy Appeal. They also sold poppies at break times and their open evening which raised £236.