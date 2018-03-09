Running scheme is helping kids stay fit in Great Dalby

Have your say

A school in the Melton borough is encouraging its pupils to stay fit, active and healthy by getting children to run for 15 minutes every morning.

Great Dalby Primary School is taking part in a New Year’s initiative called ‘The Daily Mile,’ which is a national scheme to improve the physical, social, emotional and mental health of children - regardless of age, ability or personal circumstances.

Office worker Louise Allen said: “The activity is being coordinated by Mrs Corner, assistant head teacher and parent volunteer, Michelle Kent of Kent Country Fitness and Sports Massage Therapist.

“Whatever the weather, rain or shine, the children run for 15 minutes every morning.

“The children’s response has been extremely positive, with a noticeable difference in their concentration, focus and behaviour in class.”