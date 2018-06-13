Rotary funds boost Melton Learning Hub

The Rotary clubs of Melton Mowbray Belvoir and Melton Mowbray have given a generous donation to Melton Learning Hub.

Five hundred pounds has been donated to equip various teaching areas within the development of a new workshop.

These areas include painting and decorating, plastering and plumbing. There will also be an area for training in dry stone walling.

Rotarians Maggie Saunders and Eric Sylt visited the Hub to present the money.

Melton Learning Hub is an alternative learning facility that offers young people, who are disengaged from learning, a wide variety of exciting and practical courses for people who find traditional education challenging.

This modern and unique facility is designed to enable young people to experience success, learn and develop new skills for work or further education. On offer are qualifications from Entry Level 3 through to Progress 8, which range from supporting key skills in maths and English to craft, construction and animal care.