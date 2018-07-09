Reunion party for people with a connection to The Mount School in Melton

Former pupils, their families and staff members from The Mount School, in Melton, are being invited to a special reunion party later this month.

The school, which closed in 2004 with remaining children and staff transferring to Birch Wood Area Special School in Grange Drive, taught, helped and supported children and young people with learning difficulties.

It was based on Leicester Road, where Aldi supermarket is now, and students attended from a wide catchment area, including the Vale of Belvoir, Rutland, Syston and Thurmaston, as well as Melton.

It was known as a very happy school and took children from the age of four years until 19 years.

The reunion event is being planned, at Melton Conservative Club, on Sunday July 22, from 3pm until 6pm.

Anyone interested in attending, and who has a connection to the school, is asked to contact Anne Cowan via email at annecowan38@gmail.com or by telephone on 01572 737503.

Tickets cost £5 and include a light afternoon tea. Attendees are invited to ring photos and other memorabilia from their time at the school.