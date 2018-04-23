Ratcliffe College celebrates pleasing inspection result

Staff and students at Ratclife College are celebrating inspection success.

The independent school in Leicestershire has been judged compliant in its latest Focused Compliance Inspection, which took place in the last week of spring term.

A team of three inspectors from The Independent Schools’ Inspectorate (ISI), the body which inspects all independent schools on behalf of the Department of Education, spent two full days carrying out the inspection, the purpose of which to check the college meets the minimum standards set out in the Independent Schools Standard Regulations and the National Minimum Standards for Boarding.

The inspection covered all three sections of the college including nursery, preparatory and senior schools.

Headmaster Jonathan Reddin said: “A great deal of hard work goes on, daily, to ensure that the college is well led and effectively managed so as to meet the appropriate standards in all aspects of the education we offer. I would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank the staff - teaching and support, the governors, the senior leadership team, the students and our parent body, for all their support of the college, to ensure that we continue to set the highest standards for our school.”

A copy of the full report is available at: http://ratcliffe-college.co.uk/why-choose-ratcliffe/school-inspections/

Ratcliffe College was judged to be excellent in all nine categories in their most recent educational quality inspection in 2015.