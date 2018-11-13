Queniborough Primary School commemorates Remembrance Day with war-themed activities

A school has commemorated Remembrance Day by providing war-themed activities to educate the children on the history of the First World War.

Joy Hardy, head teacher at Queniborough School, organised the events.

Mrs Hardy said: “The children at our school made poppies at home to go in our Garden of Remembrance. Year 5 also made 100 clay poppies which created a ‘100’ outline.

“We encouraged pupils to talk about family members involved in World War 1 at home. Several of them wrote out their own family stories accompanied by photographs.

“We invited village residents to join us in our own Remembrance Service which took place in our Garden of Remembrance.

“One resident donated her own poppy from the Blood Swept Lands display at the Tower of London four years ago. Another brought medals of his great uncles (The Mansfields) who were brothers from Queniborough and were both killed in the First World War.

“Finally a representative from the Dogs Trust came into school to do workshops with Key Stage 2 about how dogs were involved in military service in both world wars.”