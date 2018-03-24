Ofsted rates Harby Pre-School as ‘Good’

A village pre-school has been rated ‘Good’ overall by Ofsted, following an inspection in January.

Harby Pre-School, which operates from the village hall, was judged to be ‘Outstanding’ in personal development, behaviour and welfare.

In her report inspector Ann Lee said: “The manager, staff and committee share their vision of how to provide children with a stimulating learning environment that helps them to make good progress.

“Staff place an emphasis on promoting healthy lifestyles for children. Children have a variety of wonderful opportunities to experience fresh air and exercise in the stimulating outdoor environment.”

She also praised the gentle and firm way the children are supported to respect one another, the use of Tapestry and the great partnership with parents.

Pre-school manager Rachel Frost said: “The inspector called the pre-school a wonderful community asset, and we hope our parents feel the same.

“A huge thank you to the parents who took time to speak to the inspector and to the committee for all of their hard work in supporting the staff.”

The committee wish to thank manager Rachel and deputy Claire for their dedication. They said that their hard work over the past few years has been recognised with a judgement to be proud of.

To be given an ‘Outstanding’ overall rating by Ofsted staff at Harby Pre-School must focus precisely on children’s next steps in learning, taking into account their interests, to help them make the best possible progress.